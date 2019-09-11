Maxo Kream & Megan Thee Stallion Pay Homage To Dating Reality Shows In "She Live" Visual

It looks like they had fun with this one.

Four months after Maxo Kream shared his Megan Thee Stallion-assisted single "She Live," the pair reunite on the visual. For those of you who were around for the Flavor of Love days where VH1 reality television production crews followed women, season after season, who were looking to win Flavor Flav's love, this music video will be a trip down memory lane.

Maxo Kream and Megan Thee Stallion are the stars of their own dating reality shows where they each host a handful of hopefuls who want to be their next lover. The women do their best to get Maxo's to take notice while the men lavish Megan with attention to win her affections. Of course, a Megan Thee Stallion appearance wouldn't be complete without somebody driving the boat, so a lucky boy toy was on the receiving end of that one. Check out the VH1-inspired visual to "She Live" and let us know what you think.