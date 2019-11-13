mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Maxo Kream & Hit-Boy Join Q Da Fool On "Playoffs"

Aron A.
November 12, 2019 20:59
Q Da Fool Feat. Maxo Kream
Produced by Hit-Boy

Q Da Fool & Maxo Kream come through with flames.


Maryland's Q Da Fool has been making serious noise in the past two years after signing to Roc Nation. Since then, he's released a joint project with Zaytoven and this year, he unleashed a joint project with Kenny Beats titled, Bad Influence. It feels like it's been a minute since we've heard a new song from him but this week, he unleashed a brand new banger with Maxo Kream titled, "Playoffs." The two rappers channel Jordan energy on the track while detailing the streets. Hit-Boy handles the production on the track with an eerie instrumental but it proves to be a perfect beat for Q Da Fool and Maxo Kream to link up on.

Peep their new collaboration below and stay tuned for new music from Q Da Fool.

Quotable Lyrics
N***a talkin' like he street, he just play tough
Choppa change beliefs like Assalamu Alaikum
Not a Rollie, this an AP, bust it down like a Jacob
Derek Jeter, Derek Fisher, step on bases like a pitcher

