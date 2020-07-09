These past couple of weeks have been busy for the NFL, especially in relation to the team in Washington. Owner Dan Snyder has been receiving pressure to change the name for years, and now, he is finally going to consider it. Yes, that's right, after years of hubris and claims of never wanting to change the name, it looks like Snyder is finally going to pull the plug on one of the most racist names in the history of sports.

While his efforts will surely go a long way, Max Kellerman of ESPN's First Take doesn't think it's enough. In fact, Kellerman wants Snyder to straight-up apologize for the damage he has caused over the years. Kellerman went on to lace into Snyder, noting that it is an absolute "disgrace" that the name was allowed to be used for so long and that it remains incredibly racist.

Kellerman's sentiments here were certainly strongly-worded although his words are consistent with some of the other takes he has had on racism, in the past. Kellerman's co-host Stephen A. Smith has also been vocal against the Washington team name and reported last week that the name change was effectively a done deal.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as we will be sure to bring them to you.