Ryan Hollins' broadcasting career has been a lot like his NBA career, underwhelming. That word is probably a bit of an understatement when you consider all of the Ls he has taken at the hands of Max Kellerman of ESPN's First Take this past year. Whenever Hollins gets on the show, he goes with the most contrarian points possible and it usually leads to some pretty ridiculous television that is hard to take seriously. Either way, Hollins is on TV and I'm not so what do I know?

Anyways, Hollins and Kellerman were debating the NBA Awards last night and who should have won the MVP award. Kellerman felt like Giannis Antetokounmpo was a deserving winner while Hollins argued that Harden should have won. This led Kellerman into a soliloquy about how great Giannis is and even led to a pretty great roast.

"Imagine a guy your size but really good at basketball," Kellerman told Hollins. These types of jabs are common for Kellerman who seems more comfortable debating the former NBA player than he does Stephen A. Smith. Regardless, it makes for some pretty hilarious TV since it takes away from the horrendous takes being spewed on the screen.

If sports analysis doesn't work out for Hollins, he will certainly have a long a fruitful career in the Big 3.