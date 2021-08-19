Ever since Skip Bayless left ESPN back in 2016, Max Kellerman has been filling his role on First Take. First Take is ESPN's flagship debate show and it is primarily led by the talents of Stephen A. Smith, who has largely been responsible for carrying the network over the years. While Kellerman and Smith had solid chemistry at first, it appears as though things have taken a bit of a turn as of late. Smith and Kellerman don't have the spark they used to have, and rumors have circulated about Smith's discontent with his co-host.

With all of that being said, it was reported yesterday that Kellerman could be removed from First Take in 2022. In fact, if this were to happen, Kellerman would probably take on a bigger role at ESPN Radio, and he would then go on and get his own ESPN television program in the afternoons.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

At this point, there is still a lot that is unknown about Kellerman's situation, however, fans are already giving their reactions on social media. For many, Kellerman was a welcomed addition to First Take, especially since he always had a good perspective on racism in sports. He was one of the few broadcasters who got it, and fans are certainly going to miss his commentary. Others noted that this is going to be a burden on Smith who will now have to go to greater lengths to carry the network.

Needless to say, we could be on the verge of a huge shake-up at ESPN, and fans are eager to see how this will all play out. You can find the reactions to the news, below.