There has been some great basketball in the NBA this season, and there are quite a few teams that are proving themselves to be real contenders. Of course, the Brooklyn Nets are at the top of that list thanks to the recent acquisition of James Harden, who is now playing on the same roster as guys like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Some teams, however, have faltered in light of injuries, such as the Los Angeles Lakers. Following a loss to the Utah Jazz last night, Max Kellerman went on First Take this morning and claimed that the Utah Jazz are the best team in the NBA. With Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell playing so well on both ends of the floor, Kellerman believes this is the most complete team in the league.

"[The Utah Jazz] are the best team in the NBA and they're playing the best basketball. They've replaced the Lakers," Kellerman said before going on to note that this Jazz team is a lot like the Spurs of the early 2000s. Clearly, Kellerman has a lot of faith in this Jazz roster and moving forward, this team seems poised to do big things.

Of course, it is still early in the season which means things can change on a dime. For now, however, the Jazz continue to be both dominant, and fun to watch.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images