Max Kellerman has been a New England Patriots hater for a very long time now and in light of recent events, he isn't letting up on his hatred. Over the last 24 hours, the Patriots have been accused of filming the sideline at a recent Cincinnati Bengals game who just so happen to be their opponents heading into next weekend. As soon as the allegations came out, the Patriots issued a statement saying the camera crew was simply there as part of a new series that would document the life of their advance scout.

On First Take today, Kellerman called BS on the Patriots excuse as he cited a story from 2015 which documented the Patriots getting caught for using the exact same story. In the clip below, Kellerman goes hard on the Patriots calling them both "cheaters" and "liars" which is pretty scathing stuff.

The NFL is currently conducting an investigation into the Patriots and so far, it's been revealed that the Patriots had been filming the Bengals sideline for eight minutes which is a little too long for some simple B-roll. For now, no conclusion has been made by the league although this will certainly be an interesting storyline as time goes on.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.