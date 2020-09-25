Max Kellerman has dished out his fair share of hot takes on ESPN's First Take over the years although unlike some people, he can easily admit when he is wrong. Kellerman's humility in these situations has made him a popular figure, even if his initial takes are met with some resistance. Last year, Kellerman declared that Kawhi Leonard was now the best player in the NBA and that he had surpassed LeBron James. On Friday, Kellerman conceded he was wrong about this and gave some huge props to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

In the clip below, Kellerman notes that based on these playoffs, LeBron is still the best player in the league and that Kawhi still has a lot to learn and do before he can ever take the crown away. This came after LeBron offered a solid offensive and defensive performance in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

"LeBron is showing again in these playoffs, when it matters most, he's the best player in the world STILL. I was wrong to try to take that crown from him and give it to Kawhi last year," Kellerman said.

Moving forward, LeBron James has a massive opportunity at hand as he had a great chance to win his fourth title. The Lakers player is already a legend but a fourth title would definitely shut some of the haters up.