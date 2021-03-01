Max Holloway recently won against the likes of Calvin Kattar back in January and since that time, he has been looking for his next opponent. The UFC star has fought some pretty big names in the past and it would only make sense for him to get to go up against a superstar. In fact, while being approached by TMZ recently, Holloway made a revelation about what his next fight was supposed to be.

Essentially, had Conor McGregor defeated Justin Poirier, Holloway would have been well on his way to a rematch against the Irish star. However, since the fight didn't go in McGregor's favor, Holloway's future is a bit up in the air.

"[Holloway vs. McGregor] was on a very short list for UFC if everything went well in [Conor's] last fight and it didn't," Holloway said. "And I don't wanna kick a dog when it's down. At the end of the day, we'll see what happens."

For those who may not remember, Holloway and McGregor fought all the way back in 2013, and McGregor ended up winning via a third-round decision. A rematch would have certainly been fun to watch, but for now, we'll just have to settle for something else.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

