"Ladies and gentlemen, we have a New York legend on the phone!" Joe Budden told his listeners on his most recent episode of his podcast. The talk show host and his crew got the opportunity to chat with Max B as the Harlem MC serves out his sentence behind bars. We watched as throughout 2019 Max B has been slowly rolling out his new project, and recently the rapper announced that his House Money EP drops in two weeks on December 6. The album includes features from heavyweights including Jadakiss, Cam'ron, Dave East, A$AP Ferg, French Montana, and A Boogie wit Da Hoodie.

It's rumored that Max B will be a free man in 2021 after his 75-year sentence for murder was reduced, and the rapper is hoping to show the industry that he's a changed man. He's maintained respect by his fellow rap industry professionals and told The Joe Budden Podcast what he has on the horizon.

“I’m grinding just trying to make some sh*t out of nothing, you heard,” he said. "I'm tryin' to do what it do, man. Make the best out of my situation and just make somethin' outta nothin'...I'm doin' the unthinkable though." When asked how he's been able to "grind" while behind bars, Max let it be known that "I'm one of a kind."

"I'm not there in the physical but like I told you before I left: The wave never die. The water never goes nowhere. This motherf*ckin' earth is 75 percent water. I’m the water. I ain't goin' nowhere. I'm unstoppable... My sh*t is different." Listen to his brief chat with The Joe Budden Podcast around the 1:08:00 mark below.