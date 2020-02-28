Max B Surprises Fans With 26-Track "Wave Pack" Mixtape

He's locked up and dropping projects more often than artists who aren't in prison. Max B's days behind bars are ending soon, and the rapper is making sure his music releases stay consistent by delivering a mixtape on Friday (February 28). In December, Max shared his EP House Money that featured artists including Jadakiss, Cam'ron, Dave East, French Montana, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and A$AP Ferg. On his new mixtape Wave Pack, Max B flies solo for 26 songs aside for one track with Mak Mustard.

The one-hour-and-forty-one-minute project is one of many releases that Max B has given fans in the past year and a half. In a documentary clip he shared last year, Max was clear that he planned on releasing as much music as possible, especially after he's gone through a maturation process while in prison. He was originally sentenced to 20 years behind bars back in 2019 for a multitude of conspiracy charges. In 2019, the rapper's sentence was reduced and he's expected to be released next year.

Tracklist

1. Phenomenon

2. Run Homeboy Run

3. I Gotta Habit

4. Why You Do That

5. I'm so High

6. Give Dem Hoes Up

7. Try ME

8. Blow Me a Dub

9. Baby I Wonder

10. Sexy Love

11. Porno Muzik

12. Live Comfortable

13. Money Makes Me Feel Better

14. Where Do I Go (Bbq Music)

15. Deez My Streets

16. Picture Me Rollin'

17. Eye For an Eye

18. Boss Don

19. Lip Sing

20. Lord is Tryin' To Tell You Something

21. Dead Solver ft. Mak Mustard

22. Bad Whiskey

23. First of the Month

24. Don't Take It Personal

25. Competition

26. Never Wanna Go Back