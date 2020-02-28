Max B Surprises Fans With 26-Track "Wave Pack" Mixtape

He's locked up and dropping projects more often than artists who aren't in prison. Max B's days behind bars are ending soon, and the rapper is making sure his music releases stay consistent by delivering a mixtape on Friday (February 28). In December, Max shared his EP House Money that featured artists including Jadakiss, Cam'ron, Dave East, French Montana, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and A$AP Ferg. On his new mixtape Wave Pack, Max B flies solo for 26 songs aside for one track with Mak Mustard.
The one-hour-and-forty-one-minute project is one of many releases that Max B has given fans in the past year and a half. In a documentary clip he shared last year, Max was clear that he planned on releasing as much music as possible, especially after he's gone through a maturation process while in prison. He was originally sentenced to 20 years behind bars back in 2019 for a multitude of conspiracy charges. In 2019, the rapper's sentence was reduced and he's expected to be released next year.
Tracklist
1. Phenomenon
2. Run Homeboy Run
3. I Gotta Habit
4. Why You Do That
5. I'm so High
6. Give Dem Hoes Up
7. Try ME
8. Blow Me a Dub
9. Baby I Wonder
10. Sexy Love
11. Porno Muzik
12. Live Comfortable
13. Money Makes Me Feel Better
14. Where Do I Go (Bbq Music)
15. Deez My Streets
16. Picture Me Rollin'
17. Eye For an Eye
18. Boss Don
19. Lip Sing
20. Lord is Tryin' To Tell You Something
21. Dead Solver ft. Mak Mustard
22. Bad Whiskey
23. First of the Month
24. Don't Take It Personal
25. Competition
26. Never Wanna Go Back