Max B Shares New Project "Negro Spirituals"

Aron A.
November 20, 2021 14:32
Negro Spirituals
Max B

Max B drops off a new project with appearances from French Montana, Giggs, and Raheem DeVaughn.


The legacy of Max B lives on while he's incarcerated, though we're fortunate enough that he's had a vault full of music that has been holding down fans in his absence. The rapper dropped off Wave Pack the Goodman EP, and House Money the year prior. Now, he's back with a brand new project titled, Negro Spirituals. The rapper's latest body of work is 14 songs in total with appearances from Giggs, French Montana, and Raheem DeVaughnwho appears on the "Picture Me Rollin'"-sampled, "Don't Make Me Cry." 

"This shit is loopy," Max described the project on Instagram. "Different sounds, different textures. Pain. You know, I've been working on this thing for four years."


Check out the latest project from Max B below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track. 

