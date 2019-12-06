mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Max B Returns With "House Money" Ft. Cam'ron, Jadakiss, Dave East, Wiz Khalifa, French Montana

The rapper is staking his claim.


Even from behind bars, the wave continues. Max B will most likely see himself as a free man in the next few years, but he isn't waiting until he's out of prison before he works on rebuilding his rap career. Throughout 2019, Max B has been rolling out music in anticipation of a new project, and on Friday he's dropped off his EP House Money.

The seven-track project hosts features from rappers including French Montana, Jadakiss, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Wiz Khalifa, Cam'ron, Dave East, and A$AP Ferg. In a clip from his forthcoming documentary, Max B speaks about his longevity in the game. "I'm blessed, bro. It's all love that people even look at my sh*t like that. I just work hard and try to be humble when it comes to my art," he said. "Whatever I put into this is what I get back. If you try to cut corners with this sh*t, you ain't gon' get no love. I go hard. I'm dedicated to this sh*t. I'm studying. I'm in my mind. I'm in my craft, like, all the time. People don't see that sh*t. They think it's easy. I make it look easy 'cause I'm Don Snow, but that sh*t is not easy." Give House Money a listen and let us know if you're ready for more Max B.

Tracklist

1. Take My Time
2. Super Bad ft. French Montana
3. Ride on Em ft. Jadakiss
4. So Cold ft. A Boogie wit da Hoodie
5. Never Change ft. Wiz Khalifa
6. Goodbye ft. Cam’ron & Dave East
7. Champagne Wishes ft. A$AP Ferg

