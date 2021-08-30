Max B Reflects On Prison Bid On "75 In The Can"

Max B might be incarcerated but he's keeping his presence felt in the streets. Or at least, he has been in the past year or so. He dropped off House Money in 2019 before unleashing Wave Pack in 2020. On top of that, he's dropped off several new singles and feature verses as fans await his next studio album, Negro Spiritual. On Friday, he unveiled two new songs -- "Revolution" and "75 In The Can." The latter pulls West Coast influences on the production, lining up funky bass lines with ghost synths that sound like they're straight out of the late 90s as he reflects on his bid behind bars.

"When I blew trial and got convicted the judge felt the need to sentence the Ol Boy Bigggaveli to 75 years," he said in a statement. "Since then, my sentence has been vacated. This is just another example of how I always persevere, I took that 75 years and made it a wave! As I always do...another hard quality record for the culture!”

Quotable Lyrics

Bring out the cooler

Pour the Dom, Veli the Boss Don numero uno

Sour diesel all in the air, coughing up a lung

Gotta million in jewelry on, walking through the slums

