Max B Drops "Revolution" About His Journey In & Out Of Prison

As fans continue to await news about his case, Max B continues to release new music from behind bars. The incarcerated rapper has returned on Friday (August 27) with two new singles, and we’ve highlighted "Revolution" first. Max B supporters received the announcement of the tracks courtesy of a virtual jailhouse call from the rapper as he delivered the surprise news.

“My two new wavy singles, ‘Revolution’ and ’75 in the Can,’ y’all already know we still got them bars," the rapper said. "Still making wavy records, still lookin’ good, still grinding’ still doin’ what it do baby, f*ck wit’ ya boy. Stay up. Y’all n*ggas enjoy.”

He announced that “Negro Spiritual is comin’ soon,” so fans are expecting to hear more about that project in months to come. “Tune in,” Max B finalized his message.

Stream "Revolution" and let us know what you think of Max B’s latest effort.

Quotable Lyrics

I came to provide the people

Better tracks

The narratives I engage

20 years in the cage

20 years as a slave

Ni, ni, n*gga please

Hang me from bigger trees

Play me my trigger squeeze

Ecstasy liquor chase

Pay him or get the ease

Watching him plead his case

Spray em or get the cheese