If you've been on social media at any point in the past 24 hours, you've probably seen pictures from Kanye West's second opera, Mary. The artist debuted his new opera at the Miami Marine Stadium but what's been catching more attention than anything else was Kanye and co.'s attire. Photos of the rapper essentially dipped into a bucket of silver paint surfaced online. It didn't take long for the memes to surface online.

The Internet roasted the hell out of Kanye for his silver outfit he debuted at Mary in Miami but people began referencing TLOP's "Siiiiiiiiilver Surffffeeeeer Intermission" which features a voice memo from Max B. Perhaps there aren't as many Kanye fans that are familiar with Max B's work as they should be but the photo of ChromeYe was quickly being tweeted along with "Silver Surfer."

"There is only one silver surfer," a tweet reads on Max B's Twitter account along with an emoji of a surfer.

Max B is fresh off of the release of his latest project, House Money which arrived on Friday. The rapper's latest project includes appearances from Jadakiss, Cam'ron, Dave East, A$AP Ferg, French Montana, and A Boogiewit Da Hoodie. While Max B is still behind bars, it looks like he'll be released soon enough. Earlier this year, he revealed that his sentence got reduced to 12 years meaning that he'll likely be out by 2021.