Max B & French Montana Deliver "Don't Push Me" Single

Erika Marie
May 30, 2019 00:45
Don't Push Me
Max B Feat. French Montana

The track samples Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s classic “The Message."


The return of the wave is real as Max B drops another single featuring his good friend and longtime collaborator French Montana. The pair are adding onto their Coke Wave series and recently Montana announced that Coke Waves 4 will arrive in two weeks. To build more hype around the release, the rappers delivered "Don't Push Me," a single that samples Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s classic “The Message" that was released on Sugar Hill Records back in 1982.

The 41-year-old incarcerated rapper spoke on his new single from prison, saying he wanted to “recapture some of that old flavor — that Grandmaster Flash feel, that Ice Cube ‘Check Yo Self’ feel.” Max B added, “There’s no more riding music out there right now, that’s some ancient folklore. So we gotta put that back in perspective. I was coming with some funk." Take a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

F*ck the police middle finger to the precinct
Riding the wave a b*tch get seasick
I knew the b*tch would tell
This is some deep sh*t

