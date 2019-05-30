Max B & French Montana Deliver "Don't Push Me" Single

The return of the wave is real as Max B drops another single featuring his good friend and longtime collaborator French Montana. The pair are adding onto their Coke Wave series and recently Montana announced that Coke Waves 4 will arrive in two weeks. To build more hype around the release, the rappers delivered "Don't Push Me," a single that samples Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s classic “The Message" that was released on Sugar Hill Records back in 1982.

The 41-year-old incarcerated rapper spoke on his new single from prison, saying he wanted to “recapture some of that old flavor — that Grandmaster Flash feel, that Ice Cube ‘Check Yo Self’ feel.” Max B added, “There’s no more riding music out there right now, that’s some ancient folklore. So we gotta put that back in perspective. I was coming with some funk." Take a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

F*ck the police middle finger to the precinct

Riding the wave a b*tch get seasick

I knew the b*tch would tell

This is some deep sh*t