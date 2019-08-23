mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Max B & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Join Forces On "So Cold"

Aron A.
August 23, 2019 12:36
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie joins BIggaveli on "So Cold."


Max B and his team are already playing the right cards ahead of the rapper's release. French Montana's been at the forefront of the movement publicly. French even spoke to Kim Kardashian to get Max B home soon. Max B's team has been slowly releasing new music from the rapper in anticipation for his 2021 release date. Coke Wave 4 hit earlier this year and he also joined forces with Dave East on "Wanna Be A G."

For his latest musical outing, Max B enlists none other than A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for his new song, "So Cold." The melodies are real on this one as Max B and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie deliver simple but infectious earworms on production that's equally as chilling as the title itself. 

Check out their new song below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music with Biggavelli.

Quotable Lyrics
Baby said she want a bag, she ain't never earned it
Told her to earn profits, she ain't never turned it 
N***a, don't be lookin' so concerned, drink the Henny
Cause it burn, blow the dough it we get, never do the opiates
Icy like Mountain Dew, colder than the Soviet

