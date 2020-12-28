The Dallas Mavericks set an NBA record, Sunday, during their massive 124-73 blowout victory over the Los Angeles Clippers by entering halftime with a 50-point lead. The Golden State Warriors' 47-point lead over the Sacramento Kings on November 2, 1991, was the previous record holder.



Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

"This was obviously our best performance of all the games, pre-season and regular season," Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said, after the game. "We had some uneven effort in the first couple of games. Guys were aware of it. They knew the caliber of our opposition today and they just decided that they were going to be the hardest-playing team in the gym."

The blowout was a much-needed win for the Mavs, who began the season 0-2 with losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

"I think a couple of turnovers early, we missed some shots, they got out and transitioned us early," Clippers head coach Ty Lue said. "They had a lot of pop tonight."

"I think we throw it away, just get back to what has been working," he continued. "It's just an exception. It doesn't take away from what we've been working on."

The Clippers will attempt to bounce back against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

