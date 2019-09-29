mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Medhane Teams Up With Mavi For New Single "Facta"

Cole Blake
September 29, 2019 13:54
79 Views
Facta
Medhane Feat. Mavi

A match made in Heaven.


Two of the most slept-on rappers in the game right now just teamed up for a new single, “Facta.” Within, Medhane and Mavi weave in and out of flows focused on their mindstate and the world around them. Medhane kicks off the track with a verse about battling demons while he tries to stay focused on his career, but before long, he trails off and Mavi comes in for the kill-shot. Mavi truly destroys this track with an impassionated performance. It’s clear rap is cathartic for both these artists. Production-wise, the looped sample pairs up with the drums perfectly.

You can expect to hear more work from Mavi soon as he's getting ready to drop a new project, Let the Sun Talk. The North Carolina artist announced the tracklist through his Twitter yesterday. The track “Sense” is produced by Thebe Kgnositsite, a.k.a Earl Sweatshirt. Stream “Facta” below and be on the lookout for Mavi’s upcoming Let the Sun Talk.

Quotable Lyrics:

In these dangerous times
Put the work in until the paper is mine
Know these n****s got their hatred disguised
Never chase a facade

 

Medhane Mavi single
