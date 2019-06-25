Kristaps Porzingis has not appeared in a single game for the Dallas Mavericks, as he missed all of the 2018-19 season with an ACL injury, but the team is still prepared to give him a boat load of money once he becomes a restricted free agent next weekend.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Mavs are expected to meet with Porzingis when free agency opens on the night of June 30, and the plan is to offer up a five-year max contract worth $158 million. It was originally believed that Porzingis would sign a $4.5M qualifying offer, allowing him to become a free agent in the summer of 2020, but it would be shocking if he turns down a $158M max deal after missing an entire season.

Dallas acquired the 23-year old big man ahead of the 2019 NBA trade deadline in February, but he has not played in an NBA game since February 6, 2018 when he tore his left ACL against the Milwaukee Bucks. Porzingis, who earned All Star honors in his injury-shortened third season, boasts career averages of 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and two blocks per game.

The Mavericks are also expected to pursue All Star point guard Kemba Walker this off-season. However, they'll have plenty of competition for Walker, who is eligible to sign a five-year supermax deal with the Charlotte Hornets.