A couple of nights ago, Chris Paul was left angered as a couple of fans had reportedly touched his mom and even his wife. This game took place in Dallas, and it is clear from video footage that it was actually Mavericks fans who had committed the act. It was a pretty bizarre moment, and we could even see Paul rushing after one of the fans following the infraction. As you can see, he was ultimately held back.

"Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families….fuck that!!" Paul had stated on social media. Luckily for Paul, this anger actually led to some change, as the Mavericks recently released an update on what took place.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to TMZ, the Mavericks have suspended two fans for what took place on Sunday night. As the Mavs explain, the two fans tried to hug Chris Paul's mom, which is a gesture that was unwanted by the basketball star's mother. This ban is going to last until 2023, which means the fans will be allowed back in the building sometime soon.

Fan interactions have been increasingly wilder over the past couple of years, and it was about time that someone got called out in such a big way. Hopefully, family members continue to be protected throughout the postseason.

[Via]