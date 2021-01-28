Dante Brooks, the son of Jamaican dancehall artist Mavado, was convicted of murder today as well as other charges relating to a home invasion that occurred back in 2018. The 18-year old was found guilty of murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and arson in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston, Jamaica today.

Brooks and another teen named Andre Hinds were also found guilty after they were arrested and charged in connection with the killing of Lorenzo Thomas in the St. Andrews community of Cassava Piece in the Caribbean country on June 5th, 2018. Prosecutors say that evidence that Brooks and Hinds were among five men who entered the house and shot Thomas before they pushed the victim's father into another room.

The killers then attempted to sever the young man's head before aborting the plan because the machete was too dull. They then poured gasoline on the house and body before setting it on fire. Prosecutors used the eyewitness testimony of the gnarly scene of Thomas' father, who noted he knew the killers from the community. Brooks and Hinds have remained in custody and are set to be sentenced on March 10.

Mavado released a song addressing the situation titled "Not Perfect," sending love to his son while adding he's confident that he'll be coming home soon. Check out the song below.

Back in the summertime, Mavado got into a splat with Drake over allegations of being a culture-vulture from the dancehall artist. Fellow reggae musician Vybz Kartel even jumped in to defend the OVO head honcho, defending his friend from the claims.

[via]