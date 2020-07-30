mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Mavado Disses Drake Back On "Enemy Line"

Alex Zidel
July 30, 2020 11:06
Mavado fires shots against Drake on "Enemy Line" following the rapper's bars in "Only You Freestyle."


Mavado is a dancehall legend. He's been making hits for over fifteen years and has earned a bunch of respect in the genre. Recently, he's found himself at odds with Drake, who seemingly dissed him on the recently-released "Only You Freestyle" with Headie One.

"With Pop Skull in Gaza, but not that Gaza, but still it’s a mazza/N***as want peace like Cassava/But we let bridge dem burn like grabba," rapped Drake on the record, which many perceived as a diss toward Mavado, who is from Cassava Piece.

Already hitting hard at the Toronto native with his response on Instagram, Mavado has officially shot back with a diss track called "Enemy Line."

"Tell soft and fake likkle sheep, like Mormon, die trying but you will never be a yard man," says Mavado on the record, which HHNM points out as a diss against Drake.

Listen to the record below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tell soft and fake likkle sheep, likke mormon
Die trying but you will neva be a yard man
Di mortician a seh me full him up a carbon
Wait, yuh nuh see seh dem head man fi buss
Catch him pon a yacht, but dem a play candy crush

[via]

Mavado
