It sure seems like Nick Cannon could be expecting this seventh child after Wild 'N Out model Alyssa Scott seemingly revealed that the television host is the father of her unborn child. This week, she posted her gorgeous maternity photos, but it was her caption that got the most attention.

"ZEN S. CANNON," wrote Scott on Instagram, appearing to reveal the name of her baby. When somebody asked if Nick Cannon was the father of the baby, she simply commented back with heart emojis.

Cannon is also expecting twins with Abby De La Rose, so the timing of Scott's pregnancy has surprised many of the comedian's fans. As we wait for confirmation that Cannon is the daddy of Scott's unborn child, famed talk show host Maury Povich is already getting involved, seemingly offering to help with one of his televised paternity tests.

"I got this," commented Maury on The Shade Room's post about Alyssa Scott's pregnancy. People are on board with a paternity test, liking the post over 54,000 times at the time of this publication. Do you think Nick Cannon will agree to a paternity test on Maury's show?

Nick Cannon currently has four children, with two that are confirmed to be on the way. His rumored baby with Alyssa Scott would give him a total of seven kids.



Instagram