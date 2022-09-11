Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update on Matthew Stafford's health after the team's blowout loss to the Bills in the regular season opener. McVay says that despite Stafford's poor performance, the quarterback's elbow is "okay."

"I spoke to him,” McVay told reporters. “It felt OK. There was a lot of things that didn’t go our way yesterday for a lot of different reasons, like I mentioned to you guys after the game. But he came out of that thing feeling good. He took obviously some shots, but the elbow felt OK.”



Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

He added that he doesn't feel any lingering pain impacted his play on the field: "But I thought as far as just the overall [throwing] motion, I didn’t necessarily think that was affected. I thought maybe just some of the spots where he is getting moved or getting hit, not being able to finish his motion as a result of just some of the pressure, or different things that are pushing him off his spot, might have affected some of the overall accuracy snap in and snap out. But as far as just the mechanics from an elbow perspective, I didn’t sense that was any sort of issue."

Stafford finished the night having completed 29-of-41 pass attempts for 240 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The Rams lost to the Bills 31-10, falling to 0-1 to start the season.

The team's next chance to notch their first win will come next week against the Falcons.

[Via]