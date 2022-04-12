Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, have purchased two homes from Drake for $11 million. The two adjacent homes went for $5 million and $6 million each.

The first home includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms in addition to other amenities such as a pizza oven and a heated pool. The property also features a guest house. The second home comes with a brick fireplace and a private horse trail.



The properties are both located in the San Fernando Valley Region, where Stafford and his wife purchased a 15,000-square-foot home for $19.6 million, last summer.

Stafford was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Rams back in March 2021. In his first year in Los Angeles, Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He finished the season with 4,886 yards and had 41 touchdowns. For the Super Bowl, Stafford went 26-of-40 for 283 yards and three scores, including a crucial game-winning touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

Earlier this year, Stafford secured a four-year, $160 million extension from the Rams that includes $135 million guaranteed. He will now remain in Los Angeles through the 2026 NFL season.

Check out pictures from the properties below.

