Matthew McConaughey traveled to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, on Friday to meet with families and community members in the wake of the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales shared photos from McConaughey's visit to the Uvalde Civic Center on social media, Friday. In the post, Gonzales thanked the iconic actor for “helping us heal."



Rich Polk / Getty Images

McConaughey, who recently considered running for governor of the state of Texas, released a statement commenting on the shooting, last week.

“The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?’” he wrote in his post.

McConaughey continued: “We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo. As Americans, Texans, mothers and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs. We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue.”

Check out photos from McConaughey's visit below.

[Via]