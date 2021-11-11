Matthew McConaughey says that people are misconstruing his comments on whether his kids are vaccinated.
Matthew McConaughey has clarified his recent comments on vaccinating children, which he admits were unclear. At the time, McConaughey had said that he wouldn't mandate vaccines for kids; however, he only meant to imply kids aged 5-11 years old.
“When asked my opinion on the subject of children and vaccination mandates I stated, ‘I couldn’t mandate it for kids just yet.’ What was not clear is that I was referring specifically to the 5-11-year-old mandate,” he recently explained on his Instagram story. “What is NOT true, and insinuated with the clickbait headlines since, is that I am against vaccinating children at all. This is false. In fact, our eldest 13-year-old son Levi is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.”
Andreas Rentz / Getty Images
McConaughey's original comments were taken from an interview with New York Times published on Tuesday.
“I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information,” he said.
“I’m vaccinated. My wife’s vaccinated. I didn’t do it because someone told me I had to — [I] chose to do it,” he explained. “Do I think that there’s any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no. We all got to get off that narrative. There’s not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines.”
Check out McConaughey's interview with the Times below.
