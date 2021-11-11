Matthew McConaughey has clarified his recent comments on vaccinating children, which he admits were unclear. At the time, McConaughey had said that he wouldn't mandate vaccines for kids; however, he only meant to imply kids aged 5-11 years old.

“When asked my opinion on the subject of children and vaccination mandates I stated, ‘I couldn’t mandate it for kids just yet.’ What was not clear is that I was referring specifically to the 5-11-year-old mandate,” he recently explained on his Instagram story. “What is NOT true, and insinuated with the clickbait headlines since, is that I am against vaccinating children at all. This is false. In fact, our eldest 13-year-old son Levi is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.”

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

McConaughey's original comments were taken from an interview with New York Times published on Tuesday.

“I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information,” he said.

“I’m vaccinated. My wife’s vaccinated. I didn’t do it because someone told me I had to — [I] chose to do it,” he explained. “Do I think that there’s any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no. We all got to get off that narrative. There’s not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines.”

Check out McConaughey's interview with the Times below.

[Via]