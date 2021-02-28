Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé's father, and a renowned record executive in his own right, says that he is retiring from the music industry. Knowles says he will instead be focusing on his new podcast, Mathew Knowles Impact on iHeartRadio, and continuing to work in academia. The man who played a pivotal role in launching the careers of both Beyoncé and Solange spoke with Page Six about his upcoming plans.

“In the next two years, I will have transitioned completely out of the music industry… my plan is to be completely dedicated to mentoring, academia,” he told the outlet. “There’s nothing negative about [the decision]. I’m personally ready to move on. I’ll continue to teach about the music business.”



Doug Benc / Getty Images

He also expanded on his plans for the aforementioned podcast, which will feature "a familiar family member on as a guest,” as well as a diverse selection of other individuals Knowles hopes to sit down with.

“I want to talk to Nancy Brown, who is the [CEO] of the American Heart Association. Vice President Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Wendy Williams, Oprah… I want diversity. I’m always looking to how to diversify my guests,” Knowles said of his podcast.

You can listen to Knowles' podcast on iHeartRadio.

