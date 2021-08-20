With the way in which the music industry moves today, artists can unknowingly spark album rollout rumors by doing something as simple as changing their profile pictures or deleting pictures from their Instagram feed. Apparently, that's exactly what happened earlier this week when the Destiny's Child social media accounts updated their header pictures on Twitter and Facebook.

Just like that, rumors started spreading that the iconic trio of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams were either gearing up to release their first album since 2004 or teaming back up for a reunion tour. Coupled with the fact that Beyoncé recently told Harper’s Baazar that she is currently working on new music without giving the magazine too much information, fans were almost certain that a Destiny's Child reunion was on the way. However, Matthew Knowles has come through to squash those rumors.



Jemal Countess/Getty Images

In an exclusive talk with TMZ, Destiny's Child's manager and Beyoncé's father Matthew Knowles informed fans that the updates to Destiny's Child's social media accounts "were just a routine revamping by the record label." Knowles further confirms that as of right now, Beyoncé, Kelly, and Michelle have absolutely no plans to "reunite, make an album, tour or do anything of the sort."

On the bright side, Matthew Knowles' comments all but confirm that Beyoncé is working on a new solo album, and according to TMZ, the manager-turned-podcaster teased that Destiny's Child will take this newfound demand into account for the future.

Would you be down for a new Destiny's Child album or a reunion tour?



Rob Carr/Getty Images

