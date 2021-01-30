While Deshaun Watson might be getting all of the attention right now, there are still plenty of other quarterbacks who will have a new home in 2021. Among those QBs is none other than Matt Stafford who has spent his entire career with the Detroit Lions. While Stafford has taken the team to the playoffs over the years, the team is currently in a downturn and it's clear that it's best for him to walk away for a better future.

Numerous teams have been making pitches to the Lions and it just so happens that the Los Angeles Rams are one of those teams. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Stafford has noted that he wouldn't mind going to the Rams and that the Lions are willing to hear various offers.

The Rams currently boast the services of Jared Goff who was given a massive contract after leading the team to the Super Bowl back in 2019. Despite this, Goff has underperformed over the last two seasons and the Rams believe Stafford would be an immediate upgrade from what they have now.

Deals can only be made in March, so there will certainly be more rumors to follow in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Leon Halip/Getty Images