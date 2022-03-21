Just last week, the Atlanta Falcons felt like they were in the running to get Deshaun Watson. In the end, Watson went to the Cleveland Browns, however, the team's willingness to get rid of longtime franchise QB Matt Ryan, never wavered. Over the past few days, there have been reports about an impending Ryan trade, and today, the team was able to get it done.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Falcons came to an agreement with the Indianapolis Colts today as now, Ryan will suit up for the Colts, all while Atlanta gets a third-round pick in return. Overall, it's a deal that will give the Colts a much-needed starter as they recently dealt away Carson Wentz.

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Now, the Falcons are without a starting quarterback, however, there is plenty of talent available on the market right now. For instance, the Browns will be looking to get rid of Baker Mayfield, which means the Falcons could have their answer, fairly quickly. Either way, this is one of the most active offseasons we have seen in quite some time, and it has been a whole lot of fun to cover.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you news and updates from around the NFL world.