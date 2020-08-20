Prior to the coronavirus pandemic turning the world -- including the entire moviemaking industry -- upside down, Matt Reeves' upcoming cinematic caper The Batman was one of next year's most anticipated flicks. Now, with production set to resume in September, momentum for the Robert Pattinson-led superhero flick is beginning to kick up once again. In fact, Reeves took to Twitter to unveil the film's official logo, a comic-inspired image that goes a long way in setting the tone for what's to come.

Taking on a deep red color palette, the logo seems to indicate that the film will have a darker tone -- though this is Batman we're talking about, so that's not entirely unexpected. Speaking on the subject matter, Reeves promised that this latest iteration of the oft-told tale will focus on Bruce Wayne's "trauma," and one has to wonder if they'll manage to successfully navigate mature subject matter without committing to the R-rating. Either way, expect this to be a bold retelling all the same, especially with Pattison coming off a powerhouse performance in The Lighthouse.

In that regard, he's not alone. The Batman boasts a stacked cast, including the combined talents of Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell. Look for this one to hit theatres (or whatever has replaced them in a post coronavirus world) on October 1st, 2021. What do you make of this imposing new logo?