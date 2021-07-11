mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Matt Ox Taps Lancey Foux For "Take Advantage"

Madusa S.
July 11, 2021 10:56
Image via Spotify

The duo linked up to premiere the quick banger.


Philadelphia-bred emcee Matt Ox rose to prominence back in 2017 with his breakthrough single "Overwhelming," which has since reached nearly 30 million views on YouTube. The 16-year-old rapper subsequently garnered more attention for his track "$$$" with the late Florida SoundCloud trailblazer XXXTentacion. The high schooler then subsequently secured a deal with Motown in 2018.

He released his self-titled debut album Ox in late 2018 with features from Chief Keef, Key! and Valee. He's followed up with released with his Oxmas mixtape and loose singles, most recently tapping Lancey Foux for his new track "Take Advantage." Running at just over 60 seconds in length, the short but mighty banger presents the duo exchanging rapid-fire bars with each other. 

Alongside the single, the duo also debuted a compelling visual directed by DotComNirvan on Friday (July 9). Check out the "Take Advantage" track and music video down below and let us know if you're rocking with this exciting new collaboration from Matt Ox and Lancey Foux. 

Quotable Lyrics

Riding on a baddie, put the B in Benz (Uh)
Stevie Wonder shades, I can see it's them
Rock a outfit, make the news, it go CNN (YÐµah, chyeah)
Put that Canada on the goose, I been freezin' 'Ðµm
They been capping in the truth, it's irrelevant (It's irrelevant, uh)

MATT OX Lancey Foux
