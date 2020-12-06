mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Matt Ox Showcases His Aggressive Side On "Learned"

Alexander Cole
December 06, 2020 10:16
218 Views
20
2
Image via Matt OxImage via Matt Ox
Image via Matt Ox

Learned
MATT OX

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Matt Ox continues to develop his sound with the new track "Learned."


Matt Ox first burst onto the scene back in 2017 with the help of the production team Working On Dying. Since then, the latter has worked with some of the biggest artists in the world all while Matt has continued to build upon his craft and drop new tracks. The latest of those songs is an effort called "Learned" which speaks on some of the lessons he's had to endure.

With this track, Matt Ox starts out on a somber note although as the track moves forward he gets more aggressive and enters a pocket we've never heard him in before. In fact, it almost feels like the young artist is doing his best Chief Keef impression, as he shouts lyrics about those who have turned on him.

Give Matt Ox's latest effort a listen, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's too many rats and snakes
It's too many opps and fakes
There's even cappers in your own camp
You was portrayed as a puppet fake
Wait, wait, what do I think?
Wait, is this all in my brain?

MATT OX
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  2
  218
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
MATT OX Learned new song new music
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Matt Ox Showcases His Aggressive Side On "Learned"
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject