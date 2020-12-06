Matt Ox Showcases His Aggressive Side On "Learned"

Matt Ox first burst onto the scene back in 2017 with the help of the production team Working On Dying. Since then, the latter has worked with some of the biggest artists in the world all while Matt has continued to build upon his craft and drop new tracks. The latest of those songs is an effort called "Learned" which speaks on some of the lessons he's had to endure.

With this track, Matt Ox starts out on a somber note although as the track moves forward he gets more aggressive and enters a pocket we've never heard him in before. In fact, it almost feels like the young artist is doing his best Chief Keef impression, as he shouts lyrics about those who have turned on him.

Give Matt Ox's latest effort a listen, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's too many rats and snakes

It's too many opps and fakes

There's even cappers in your own camp

You was portrayed as a puppet fake

Wait, wait, what do I think?

Wait, is this all in my brain?