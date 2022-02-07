Matt Ox Shares His First Independent Album "Year Of The Ox"

It's still only the beginning for teenage rap star Matt Ox, who is independent for the first time since he was only twelve years old. One of the youngest rappers to break into the game, Matt Ox has been around for years, developing his style and sound out of Philadelphia. Now that he's freshly independent, the young star has released a thirty-one-song album to showcase his versatility, dropping Year Of The Ox last week on all streaming platforms.
The new body of work includes features from UnoTheActivist and Lancey Foux. Ox started rolling out the album on January 1, releasing one new song for every day of the month. After 31 days, he dropped the full project on DSPs.
If you've been keeping up with Matt Ox for the last few years, check out his new album below and let us know what you think in the comments.
Tracklist:
1. GENESIS
2. HISTORY IN THE MAKING
3. EYES WIDE OPEN
4. HEART ATTACK (feat. Lancey Foux)
5. ASTRONOMY
6. THE MOMENT
7. DESTINY
8. IM TAKIN OFF
9. ONE MORE MINUTE
10. READY SET GO!
11. IT AINT NO TIME
12. TILL IT GO AWAY
13. YOU KNOW NOW
14. CHOSEN
15. DISAPPEAR
16. TIMELESS
17. OTW TO THE TOP
18. RUNNA
19. ITS ALIVE
20. INFINITY SOULS
21. STUCK UP IN A PARADOX
22. RICHEST YOUNGEST KID (feat. UnoTheActivist)
23. GET IT / FLIP IT
24. RAMPAGE
25. HOT FIRE
26. COME TOGETHER
27. HALLUCINATED VISIONS
28. AT THE END OF THE DAY (IT DONT LAST)
29. THY SAYS THY DO
30. DYSTOPIA/UTOPIA
31. COMPLEX