Matt Ox Shares His First Independent Album "Year Of The Ox"

It's still only the beginning for teenage rap star Matt Ox, who is independent for the first time since he was only twelve years old. One of the youngest rappers to break into the game, Matt Ox has been around for years, developing his style and sound out of Philadelphia. Now that he's freshly independent, the young star has released a thirty-one-song album to showcase his versatility, dropping Year Of The Ox last week on all streaming platforms.

The new body of work includes features from UnoTheActivist and Lancey Foux. Ox started rolling out the album on January 1, releasing one new song for every day of the month. After 31 days, he dropped the full project on DSPs.

If you've been keeping up with Matt Ox for the last few years, check out his new album below and let us know what you think in the comments.





Tracklist:

1. GENESIS

2. HISTORY IN THE MAKING

3. EYES WIDE OPEN

4. HEART ATTACK (feat. Lancey Foux)

5. ASTRONOMY

6. THE MOMENT

7. DESTINY

8. IM TAKIN OFF

9. ONE MORE MINUTE

10. READY SET GO!

11. IT AINT NO TIME

12. TILL IT GO AWAY

13. YOU KNOW NOW

14. CHOSEN

15. DISAPPEAR

16. TIMELESS

17. OTW TO THE TOP

18. RUNNA

19. ITS ALIVE

20. INFINITY SOULS

21. STUCK UP IN A PARADOX

22. RICHEST YOUNGEST KID (feat. UnoTheActivist)

23. GET IT / FLIP IT

24. RAMPAGE

25. HOT FIRE

26. COME TOGETHER

27. HALLUCINATED VISIONS

28. AT THE END OF THE DAY (IT DONT LAST)

29. THY SAYS THY DO

30. DYSTOPIA/UTOPIA

31. COMPLEX