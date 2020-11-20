Matt Ox Offers Up Psychedelic New Single, "Dazed"

When Matt Ox burst onto the scene back in 2017 with his song "Overwhelming," he immediately went viral. At the time, he was just a pre-teen kid with some big dreams, and thanks to the help of Working On Dying, he was able to achieve those goals. Now, Matt Ox continues to drop new singles here and there, and today, he came through with "Dazed," which is certainly his biggest sonic shift to date.

In this track, we get some Tame Impala-inspired production all while Matt Ox takes a more subdued approach, which ultimately fits the name of the song. It is as if Ox is drifting off in the middle of the summer, surrounded by nature. It's an image that is mirrored on the cover art for the song and based on the music here, it certainly makes sense.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just wanna live my life

Stars on me shining bright

I can see it in the sky

You can see it in my eyes

Don't worry about me in fine

I'm ok Ima be alright