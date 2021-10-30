Earlier this week, it was revealed that Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy had tested positive for COVID-19. The Bears head coach was part of a large group of Bears staff members and players who got the virus, including Jimmy Graham, Robert Quinn, and Damien Williams. This came as a big shock to the team, especially in the midst of a poor season where the team is currently 2-5 and battling for last place in the NFC North Division.

For the last week, there have been questions surrounding Nagy's availability, although today, it was made clear by a report from Yahoo! Sports that Nagy will not be on the field come Sunday when his team takes on the San Francisco 49ers. Instead, the team's special team's coordinator Chris Tabor will be leading the squad.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

All of this comes at a weird time for Nagy and the team as many have called for the head coach's job. He has not done a particularly good job with the team over the past couple of seasons and fans are starting to get fed up. Having said that, Nagy's job appears to be safe, at least for now.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

