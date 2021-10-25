This has not been a good season for the Chicago Bears as they are off to an abysmal 2-5 start. The team came in with fairly high expectations although nothing has worked out. Even with a rookie quarterback, the Bears cannot get things into gear, and it all got a lot worse yesterday as the Bears lost 38-3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the game, fans were calling for the firing of head coach Matt Nagy, who hasn't been able to give the team much momentum over the last little while. At this point, however, a firing probably won't come anytime soon given the circumstances surrounding Nagy's health right now.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Today, Nagy dropped the bombshell that he and four other players have tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the head coach will have to remain away from the team under quarantine. He will only be able to come back once he starts testing negative again, which could be in two weeks from now, but probably less. Now, the Bears will need to find an interim coach for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Bears will make any drastic changes here, however, the fact remains that the Bears are likely going to miss the postseason, while fans will continue to question Nagy's job.