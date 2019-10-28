Kobe Bryant has done some pretty incredible things in his career, including winning five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant is easily one of the best players to ever step onto a basketball court and he has contributed to some pretty iconic moments over the years. Perhaps one of the most longlasting visuals we have of Kobe is when Matt Barnes shoved a ball right in his face and he didn't even flinch. It's a clip that has stood the test of time as a reminder of how much of a competitor Bryant is.

During a recent interview with Vlad TV, Barnes was asked about the moment and how it all came to fruition. As Barnes states, Kobe was a player who could get under your skin and during the game, Barnes was ready to fight. While imbounding the ball, he was focused on the players up the court and didn't realize he was about to check Kobe. That's when shoved the ball in his face and Kobe wouldn't even blink. Admittedly, Barnes was surprised by it all.

Barnes went on to compliment Kobe and how they always had a vast mutual respect for one another. After the incident, Barnes became a free agent and got a personal phone call from Bryant who asked him to join the Lakers. Of course, Barnes ended up accepting the offer and the rest was history.

Needless to say, it's interesting to hear just how fearless Bryant was out on the court.