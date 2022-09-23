Sports fans have been waiting on pins and needles for more information to be released about Ime Udoka. The huge scandal out of the NBA right now involves the shamed Boston Celtics coach who has reportedly been suspended following an investigation into his dealings with a female staffer. It was stated that Udoka, who has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long for 12 years, carried on a consensual affair with the woman. This information alone caused several in the industry to come to his defense, including Matt Barnes.

The former NBA star shared a video where he called out the league for handing down a harsh punishment for inappropriate, personal relationships. He stated that there were many people who have done the same, from coaches to team owners to cheerleaders to ball players.



Andy Lyons / Staff / Getty Images

However, there are some who have inside information as to the extensive investigation into Udoka's behavior, and it has been suggested that the public is not aware of everything that has gone on. Barnes apparently has learned more about the situation because he has returned to social media to backtrack his previous remarks.

"I clearly have to say, last night, without knowing all the facts, I spoke on Ime Udoka's defense and after finding out the facts after I spoke, I erased what I posted because this situation in Boston is deep," he said. "It's messy. It's a hundred times uglier than any of us thought and that's why I erased what I said."

He added: "Some things happened that I can't condone, I can't back and it's not my place to tell you what happened. If it ends up coming out, it ends up coming out. But that was the reason why I erased my post last night." Barnes added that after his previous post went viral, someone phoned him with details to set the record straight.

Check out Barnes speaking about the controversy below.