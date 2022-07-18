Mathew Knowles, the father of legendary singers, Beyoncé and Solange, says he taught his daughters how to deal with failure from a young age by having them practice it. Knowles reflected on the advice he gave the two artists during a pair of recent tweets.

“One thing I taught Beyoncé and Solange was to practice failure,” he wrote in one post. “We would practice how they’d respond if their microphone got cut off, if their shoes broke on stage, if the wrong song got queued in their performance set. Anything can happen…”



Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

He added in a second tweet: “..and they were always prepared to have a response! I would like for you to consider the same lesson. Whether you’re a performer or artist, or an entrepreneur or professional, practice how you’ll respond in the event you fail."

“It’s a skill that can and should be developed!” he concluded.

While both Beyoncé and Solange are renowned performers, they've had their share of on-stage blunders over the years. Even while performing together in 2018 for Beyoncé's Coachella set, the two knocked each other over and fell down on stage after “Get Me Bodied.” Knowing how to handle slip-ups, the two laughed it off and the show went on.

The comments from Knowles come just weeks before the release of Beyoncé's long-awaited seventh studio album, Renaissance. The project, which was foreshadowed by the lead single, "Break My Soul," is scheduled for release on July 29.

Check out Knowles' tweets below.

[Via]