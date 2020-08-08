Mastermind & Abra Cadabra Slide With Drillers On "Crash It"

Abra Cadabra has been bodying everything he touches and that goes for his features as well. This week, the UK rapper connected with Mastermind for their new collaboration, "Crash It." Mastermind's airy auto-tuned vocals take control of the first verse and hook duties as he pledges loyalty to his gang with the "everybody eats" mentality. Abra Cadabra slides through on the second verse with a revenge on his mind, yelling, "Drillas, I roll with a whole lotta drillas/ Spin that coupe, spin it/ Another opp pack, good riddance." With production handled by One Take Jay and JD Made It, Mastermind delivers yet another massive banger.

The latest offering from Mastermind follows the release of "Losses" and Abra Cadabra's July offering, "On Deck."

Check their new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics

Move it, let me do what I do, do it

Glock .9 in my Gucci bag so I'm calm in the rave, take a step in my shoes

Fill it to the brim with lead 'cause I don't know who I'ma see in this room

And if I got ten then I hit him with two point-blank 'cause I'm tryna get his other friends, too

