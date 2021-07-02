Hours after the NCAA ruled in favor of student-athletes receiving money on “likeness,” Hercy Miller, Master P’s son, is already taking advantage. TMZ caught up with Hercy and his father in Beverly Hills yesterday, and asked them about their new 2 million dollar deal.

"It was a 2 million dollar deal. It's incredible. This is gonna change the way college athletes want to stay in school," Master P says. “I’m proud of my son going to a HBCU. This is like playing in the pros now,” he added.

Hercy then spoke to the camera, and confirmed he signed with an American technology company. "I signed a deal with an American technology company. Like my dad said, it's a blessing," the incoming Tennessee State frosh said. Later adding, "I learned from my dad, I'm gonna start off by giving back to the community and everyone around me. I have a camp July 21," Hercy says before saying he will also cop himself a new car with the money.

The deal had been in the making for a while now, first reporting a few months back that Master P had everything lined up but was just waiting for the NCAA rules to change and alas here we are. Congrats to Hercy!

