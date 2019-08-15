Master P continues to create his own lane as a filmmaker with an upcoming flick. The hip hop mogul is still reeling from the success of I Got The Hook Up 2, a film that became the number one urban comedy in America the week of its release. The No Limits Records chief has also inked a deal with Lionsgate to produce his biopic, King Of The South: Ice Cream Man, and now he's announced that his forthcoming film Get Da Bag finally has a writer and director.

Jamal Hill has worked on projects including Brotherly Love, Deuces, and On Tour with Meek Mill, and he'll be collaborating with P on Get Da Bag, according to HHDX. The movie is slated to be much like the cult classic film Set It Off as Master P previously described it as a "crime action and drama takes place in LA...Women that should be in college but find themselves living the fast life, taking matters into their own hands by any means to survive and to get the bag."

The cast has yet to be revealed, but back in October 2018, P said there would be a "female super star cast with a couple of new rising stars." If you visit the website for Get Da Bag, there's also an area where the public can submit to a casting call. Who do you think P should have star in this Set It Off 2.0 movie?