We're on the tail end of the latest installment of Drake and Kanye West's feud—hopefully—but who knows how it will continue to unfold. The former friends have been verbally sparring for years and it doesn't seem that there is a resolution on the horizon. Whether it be in interviews or on wax, it is clear that Drizzy and Ye won't be having playdates with their kids anytime soon, but Master P is issuing a warning to them about controlling their power and influence.

In a recent sit-down with Allison Kugel for Allison Interviews, the Lousiana icon chatted about his fellow rappers needing to consider their passionate fanbases while they go tit-for-tat publicly.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

“I don’t think people realize they have all of these fans that might even be crazy and take things into their own hands. We have to watch what we do," said P. "There’s a lot of selfish people out in the world, and there are a lot of snakes in this world. I think when you are at this level and you are making this type of money, even with some of these young artists that were losing their lives in Hip Hop, which is sad, we have to be thankful and take this as a blessing and grow."

Master P also said he believes that both Drake and Kanye's entourages and teams are fueling the flame of this fight. "I think it’s the people around them. You have to have people giving you better advice, and you have to hold yourself accountable," he said. "I’ve always had self-accountability. And start thinking about what you say or what you do, and how it affects and hurts other people, and how you wouldn’t want that to be happening to you and your family. [There’s] a lot of self-hate."

"I would rather sit in the sewer and eat cheese with rats than sit at a nice restaurant and drink champagne and eat lobster and steak with a snake, and I think that’s what a lot of us are doing. When you get to that level of the game like some of these artists, why lose what you have? Once you get killed or go to jail there’s no turning back.”

Listen to Master P's visit to Allison Interviews below.