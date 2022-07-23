The Miller family suffered a devastating blow earlier this year when they lost a loved one. Master P revealed back in May that his daughter, Tytyana Miller, had passed away and later, it was shared that the cause of death was an accidental overdose. The rapper publicly spoke about his 29-year-old daughter during his live performances by sharing not only his grief, but his dedication to honoring her memory with joy, not sadness. Still, the Rap mogul's fans rallied around him during his time of mourning.

Recently, P sat down with Gayle King for CBS Mornings to further discuss his family's loss. Master P is dedicated to helping other families in his position as well as people struggling with addiction.

"It's hard. Coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission," P said to King. "I feel like, going to my daughter's funeral, I went to my own funeral." He also told King that he was under the impression that his daughter was "getting better" considering she just left rehab.

"My sympathy go out to everybody that lost a child. I said, 'I'm gonna turn my pain into passion and I'm gonna turn it into a purpose because I can't get my daughter back,'" he added. "I love her and think about her every day, and it took me and my family to go through something that I just can't stop thinking about, but I realize that I have to get out here and help and save other kids."

Although the Millers did support Tytyana through her addiction and recovery journeys, Master P still feels as if he could have done more for his daughter.

"When I got that phone call I realized my daughter is never coming back, and that's the heartbreaking thing about this," he said. "And that's why I said, 'Let me team up with NAMI, let me team up with ARJ Cares.' I want to help people that look like us. We want to bring awareness to this. I'm going to get out here and save millions."

Watch Master P's interview with Gayle King below.

