Master P is getting into the wrestling business.

During an announcement in front of reporters this week, the rapper opened up about his “new lifestyle of the elite" and revealed that he has purchased House of Glory wrestling.

“And we gettin’ into wrestling! I’m just tellin’ y’all, Vince McMahon, you in trouble, ’cause I’m ’bout to take over wrestling. A whole different league. HOG … House of Glory Wrestling. I’m hiring all the top wrestlers, come over here, WWE, come over here to us.”

The caption on his IG post reads, "Our new lifestyle of the elite and wealthy tv show is called “Miller’s Family Treasures” and we are making history by bringing Hip Hop to wrestling. We don’t own the NFL, NBA, or MLB but we do own House of Glory aka “HOG”. Join the movement#weallwegot@hogwrestling"

This isn't the first time that Master P has dabbled in the world of professional wrestling. He formed the "No Limit Soldiers" stable in WCW and accompanied the squad into battle against the West Texas Rednecks in WCW back in 1999.

The company that Master P purchased, House of Glory, was founded in 2012 and is currently run by wrestlers Amazing Red and Brian XL. While it's certainly a lesser known promotion, a number of WWE and AEW stars have passed through HOG during their careers, including the Hardy Boyz, Richochet, EC3, and the Young Bucks.