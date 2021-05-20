Seven years ago, film producer Nile Niami had an idea to build the largest, most expensive house in the urban world. The estate was built in Bel Air, and the public is finally getting a good look inside the extravagant mansion.

Rap legend Master P is friends with the film producer and he took his followers on a tour of the house, which is valued at over $550 million. Sitting on 105,000 square feet of land, Nile's home has over an acre of backyard space and is considered the largest private residence in the United States.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The One Bel Air (@theone.belair)

"This is the Real American Dream," wrote Master P on Instagram. "What I love about this story is that the owner started small and built an empire. He is all about making a difference. He doesn't only use this property to live in, he is all about giving back at the same time. When you are humble and help others GOD will keep blessing you. I hope this story motivates and inspires you to keep chasing your dreams and goals."

The home, nicknamed "The One," has forty-two bathrooms, twenty-one bedrooms, a thirty-car garage, a bowling alley, a movie theater, and more.

The house was finished earlier this year. Anybody would be lucky to live here.

What do you think of this beautiful home? Watch the video below.